Metals Royalty Co Inc. The (NASDAQ:TMCR - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Diamond Equity boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Metals Royalty Co Inc. The in a research note issued on Monday, November 23rd. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for Metals Royalty Co Inc. The's current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Metals Royalty Co Inc. The's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Metals Royalty Co Inc. The (NASDAQ:TMCR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

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Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TMCR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Metals Royalty Co Inc. The in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Metals Royalty Co Inc. The from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Metals Royalty Co Inc. The from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Metals Royalty Co Inc. The in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMCR

Metals Royalty Co Inc. The Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of TMCR opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. Metals Royalty Co Inc. The has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60.

Metals Royalty Co Inc. The Company Profile

We are engaged in the acquisition and management of critical metals and mineral royalties, streams and other similar interests. We are focused on providing capital to support mineral security and independence in North America in support of accelerating domestic industry growth, including energy, defense and re-industrialization. We aim to focus on capital development opportunities encompassing all aspects of the critical metals and minerals value chain. Our royalty-based business model is designed to enable us to participate in the long-term potential cash flows and commodity upside of large-scale, strategically significant critical metals and mineral assets, with reduced exposure to operational, development or environmental risks typically associated with resource production operations.

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