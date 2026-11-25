Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM - Free Report) - Analysts at Noble Financial upped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graham in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Graham's current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Graham's FY2028 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GHM. Wall Street Zen raised Graham from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Graham from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Graham from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Graham from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.67.

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Graham Stock Down 4.9%

Graham stock opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.54. The firm has a market cap of $857.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. Graham has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $125.82.

Graham (NYSE:GHM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. Graham had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $71.07 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,235,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,382,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,159,000. De Lisle Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,141,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 36.0% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 87,531 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graham

Graham Corporation designs and manufactures engineered equipment used to create and maintain vacuum conditions and transfer heat. Its products include steam jet ejectors, vacuum systems, surface condensers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. The company also provides turbomachinery through its Barber-Nichols business, including pumps, compressors and turbines used in aerospace, defense, energy and other markets. Graham's equipment serves customers in industries such as chemical processing, refining, power generation and naval defense.

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