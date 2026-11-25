Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for Amdocs in a research note issued on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team expects that the technology company will earn $6.34 per share for the year. Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amdocs' current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share.

DOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amdocs from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Amdocs from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Amdocs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Amdocs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $69.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOX

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. The business's 50 day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.73. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $84.95.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.98. Amdocs had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.5690 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Amdocs's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.82%.

Insider Activity at Amdocs

In other Amdocs news, Director John Anthony Macdonald purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.63 per share, for a total transaction of $41,630.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,048,618.07. This trade represents a 4.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yvette Kanouff purchased 2,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 26,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,200. This represents a 9.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,331 shares of company stock worth $354,505 and have sold 21,894 shares worth $940,113. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,537 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Defiance ETFs LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC now owns 168,508 shares of the technology company's stock worth $9,635,000 after buying an additional 35,675 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,484,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 18.4% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs provides software and services to communications and media companies. Its offerings include business and operational support systems for billing, customer management, service delivery and network operations, as well as cloud and digital solutions that help clients modernize their businesses and improve customer experiences. Founded in 1982, Amdocs serves communications and media providers in markets around the world. The company is headquartered in the St. Louis, Missouri, area and is led by President and Chief Executive Officer Shuky Sheffer.

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