Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for Greif in a report released on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Greif's current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif's Q4 2027 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GEF. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Greif from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Greif from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Greif from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a "cautious" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Greif from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $82.20.

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Greif Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:GEF opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. Greif has a 1 year low of $60.55 and a 1 year high of $90.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average of $74.50.

Greif (NYSE:GEF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm's revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $145,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 49,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,816.64. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,960. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Greif's payout ratio is 55.98%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc. is a global industrial packaging company that makes products used to store and transport goods. Its offerings include steel, plastic and fiber drums, intermediate bulk containers, jerrycans and other rigid packaging, as well as reconditioned containers and related services. The company also provides packaging accessories and services such as container filling, supply-chain support and packaging design. Greif serves customers in industries including chemicals, food and beverage, petroleum and pharmaceuticals.

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