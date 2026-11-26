Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2027 EPS estimates for Greif in a report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Greif's current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif's FY2027 earnings at $4.45 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial raised Greif from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Greif from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a "cautious" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Greif from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Greif from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Greif has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $82.20.

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Greif Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE:GEF opened at $68.27 on Thursday. Greif has a one year low of $60.55 and a one year high of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Greif (NYSE:GEF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.25). Greif had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Greif Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Greif's dividend payout ratio is presently 55.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $145,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 49,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,613,816.64. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,960. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXQ Capital LP raised its holdings in Greif by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 12.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,015 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 268.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 27,528 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Top Greif Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about GEF:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS forecast slightly to $4.92 from $4.91 and increased estimates for Q2 and Q3 FY2028. It also projects FY2029 EPS of $5.44, suggesting expected earnings growth over the longer term.

Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS forecast slightly to $4.92 from $4.91 and increased estimates for Q2 and Q3 FY2028. It also projects FY2029 EPS of $5.44, suggesting expected earnings growth over the longer term. Neutral Sentiment: The revisions were mixed: Zacks raised its Q4 FY2027 estimate to $1.10, but lowered other quarterly estimates. Its FY2027 forecast of $4.45 is below the stated $4.59 consensus for Greif’s current fiscal year.

The revisions were mixed: Zacks raised its Q4 FY2027 estimate to $1.10, but lowered other quarterly estimates. Its FY2027 forecast of $4.45 is below the stated $4.59 consensus for Greif’s current fiscal year. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut estimates for Q1 FY2027 to $0.65 from $0.71, Q3 FY2027 to $1.52 from $1.56, Q1 FY2028 to $0.72 from $0.80, and Q4 FY2028 to $1.23 from $1.41. These reductions point to weaker expectations for several upcoming periods.

About Greif

Greif, Inc. is a global industrial packaging company that makes products used to store and transport goods. Its offerings include steel, plastic and fiber drums, intermediate bulk containers, jerrycans and other rigid packaging, as well as reconditioned containers and related services. The company also provides packaging accessories and services such as container filling, supply-chain support and packaging design. Greif serves customers in industries including chemicals, food and beverage, petroleum and pharmaceuticals.

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