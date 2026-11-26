Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFTX - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Definium Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.86) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.05). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Definium Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Definium Therapeutics' Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.09.

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A number of other research firms have also commented on DFTX. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Definium Therapeutics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Definium Therapeutics from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $78.00 target price on Definium Therapeutics and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DFTX

Definium Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ DFTX opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.23. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89. Definium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.53 and a quick ratio of 15.53.

Institutional Trading of Definium Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,912,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,671,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,752,000 after purchasing an additional 722,153 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,935,743 shares of the company's stock worth $73,674,000 after buying an additional 134,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Definium Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,563,000 after buying an additional 24,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Definium Therapeutics by 62.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 844,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 324,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Definium Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 31,550 shares of Definium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $1,153,783.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,213,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,932,701.30. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Matthew T. Wiley sold 3,097 shares of Definium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $113,257.29. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 359,036 shares in the company, valued at $13,129,946.52. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 71,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,115 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Definium Therapeutics News Summary

These are some of the DFTX news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed its Buy rating and $70 price target, which the report said represented about 125% upside from the referenced $31.09 share price. Shares also crossed above their 200-day moving average, a potentially favorable technical signal. HC Wainwright rating DFTX crosses above 200-day moving average

HC Wainwright reaffirmed its rating and $70 price target, which the report said represented about 125% upside from the referenced $31.09 share price. Shares also crossed above their 200-day moving average, a potentially favorable technical signal. Neutral Sentiment: A report characterized analyst views on DFTX and another healthcare stock as mixed, but the available headline did not provide specific ratings or rationale. Analysts’ opinions are mixed

A report characterized analyst views on DFTX and another healthcare stock as mixed, but the available headline did not provide specific ratings or rationale. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed its FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030 EPS estimates slightly, to $0.32, $2.92, and $5.74, respectively. The firm nevertheless maintained its Buy rating and $70 target. Definium Therapeutics analyst estimates

Definium Therapeutics Company Profile

Definium Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM120, which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and DT402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. and changed its name to Definium Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2026.

Further Reading

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