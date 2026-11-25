Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFTX - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Definium Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Definium Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Definium Therapeutics' FY2029 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DFTX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Definium Therapeutics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Definium Therapeutics and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Definium Therapeutics from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Maxim Group set a $55.00 price target on Definium Therapeutics and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Definium Therapeutics from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.29.

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Definium Therapeutics Trading Up 9.9%

NASDAQ DFTX opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.23. Definium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $49.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.09.

Insider Activity

In other Definium Therapeutics news, CFO Brandi Roberts sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $123,496.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 394,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,427,888.96. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Matthew Wiley sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $113,257.29. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 359,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,129,946.52. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 71,098 shares of company stock worth $2,626,115 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definium Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFTX. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $138,755,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new position in Definium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,992,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 191.8% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 148,870 shares of the company's stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 97,845 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Definium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $812,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Definium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,592,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company's stock.

Definium Therapeutics Company Profile

Definium Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM120, which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and DT402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. and changed its name to Definium Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2026.

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