Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Insmed in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. HC Wainwright has a "Neutral" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insmed's current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $524.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.36 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 96.38% and a negative net margin of 39.85%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 268.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INSM. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Insmed in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Insmed from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. William Blair lowered Insmed from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Insmed from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $185.22.

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Insmed Stock Up 0.1%

INSM opened at $170.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.86. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $90.39 and a fifty-two week high of $212.75. The firm's fifty day moving average is $113.53 and its 200 day moving average is $122.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Orlov Nicole Schaeffer sold 101,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $14,685,786.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,667.70. The trade was a 70.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director David Brennan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,865,512. The trade was a 38.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at $492,379,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter valued at $139,966,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Insmed by 480.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,266,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $144,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,518 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter valued at $64,473,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Insmed by 44.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,757,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $200,845,000 after purchasing an additional 537,188 shares during the last quarter.

Recent Insmed Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about INSM:

Positive Sentiment: Sanofi has agreed to acquire Insmed for $175 per share in cash, valuing the deal at about $41 billion. The offer provides a firm takeover value and has been the main catalyst for INSM’s recent rise. Sanofi to buy Insmed and its respiratory drugs for $41 billion

Sanofi has agreed to acquire Insmed for $175 per share in cash, valuing the deal at about $41 billion. The offer provides a firm takeover value and has been the main catalyst for INSM’s recent rise. Neutral Sentiment: Insmed’s board has backed the transaction, with completion expected on a 2027 timeline. Until closing, the shares may remain anchored near the $175 offer, with remaining movement tied to deal progress and completion risk. Insmed boards back $39.1 billion all-cash deal and set 2027 timeline

Insmed’s board has backed the transaction, with completion expected on a 2027 timeline. Until closing, the shares may remain anchored near the $175 offer, with remaining movement tied to deal progress and completion risk. Negative Sentiment: Several firms have cut their ratings to neutral or hold, including Roth Capital, Truist Financial, Stifel Nicolaus and William Blair. The downgrades largely reflect capped upside with the stock near Sanofi’s $175-per-share offer, rather than a newly reported deterioration in Insmed’s business. Insmed rating lowered to Hold at Roth Capital

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for serious diseases, including respiratory and rare conditions. The company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey, and is led by President and Chief Executive Officer William H. Lewis Jr. Its commercial products include ARIKAYCE, an inhaled amikacin treatment for certain adults with refractory Mycobacterium avium complex lung disease, and BRINSUPRI (brensocatib), an oral treatment for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis.

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