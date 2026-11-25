Cybin Inc. (NASDAQ:HELP - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cybin in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.42) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.78). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cybin's current full-year earnings is ($3.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cybin's Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2031 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

HELP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cybin from $8.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cybin from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cybin from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $47.33.

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Cybin Stock Up 21.7%

NASDAQ:HELP opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Cybin has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Cybin (NASDAQ:HELP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.74).

Institutional Trading of Cybin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cybin by 927.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cybin during the third quarter worth $290,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Cybin during the third quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cybin during the third quarter worth $568,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cybin

In other Cybin news, CFO Greg Cavers bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $38,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,730. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric H. L. So bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,239,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,465,014 shares in the company, valued at $55,321,523.46. The trade was a 2.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have bought 688,000 shares of company stock worth $8,422,830. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Cybin

Here are a few of the latest headlines about HELP:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed its Buy rating and raised several forward EPS estimates, including FY2028 to a loss of $2.09 per share from $2.19 and FY2029 to a loss of $0.82 from $1.09. The revisions suggest the analyst expects losses to narrow more quickly in those periods. MarketBeat article

HC Wainwright reaffirmed its Buy rating and raised several forward EPS estimates, including FY2028 to a loss of $2.09 per share from $2.19 and FY2029 to a loss of $0.82 from $1.09. The revisions suggest the analyst expects losses to narrow more quickly in those periods. Positive Sentiment: Helus Pharma, the name used in the company’s announcement, plans a December 2 clinical-perspectives discussion with key opinion leaders about topline results from its APPROACH study. The event may give investors more context on the clinical data. Helus Pharma announcement

Helus Pharma, the name used in the company’s announcement, plans a December 2 clinical-perspectives discussion with key opinion leaders about topline results from its APPROACH study. The event may give investors more context on the clinical data. Negative Sentiment: Not all of HC Wainwright’s revisions were favorable: its FY2027 EPS forecast worsened to a loss of $3.42 from $2.78, and its FY2031 estimate fell to $3.14 from $3.78. Cybin remains loss-making, so the outlook and clinical progress are important factors for investors. MarketBeat article

About Cybin

Cybin, which changed its name to Helus Pharma, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing psychedelic-based treatments for mental health conditions. Its research focuses on designing and evaluating investigational compounds intended to address conditions including depression and anxiety disorders. The company's pipeline has included CYB003, a deuterated psilocin analog being studied for major depressive disorder, and CYB004, an investigational DMT-based treatment studied for generalized anxiety disorder.

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