National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHP - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Huntington cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of National Healthcare Properties in a report released on Monday, November 23rd. Huntington analyst R. Stevenson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Huntington currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Healthcare Properties' current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Huntington also issued estimates for National Healthcare Properties' Q1 2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

NHP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James Financial began coverage on National Healthcare Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on National Healthcare Properties from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on National Healthcare Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on National Healthcare Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered National Healthcare Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Healthcare Properties has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.30.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on National Healthcare Properties

National Healthcare Properties Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ NHP opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock's 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. National Healthcare Properties has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $17.46.

National Healthcare Properties (NASDAQ:NHP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter. National Healthcare Properties had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.

National Healthcare Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.0750 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. National Healthcare Properties's payout ratio is 272.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Healthcare Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in National Healthcare Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in National Healthcare Properties in the third quarter worth $175,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in National Healthcare Properties in the third quarter worth $315,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Healthcare Properties during the third quarter worth $343,000.

Latest National Healthcare Properties News

These are some of the NHP news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Huntington maintained a “Strong-Buy” rating, signaling continued analyst confidence despite lowering its earnings outlook. National Healthcare Properties analyst coverage

Huntington maintained a “Strong-Buy” rating, signaling continued analyst confidence despite lowering its earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A report said NHP crossed above its 200-day moving average, a potentially supportive technical signal, though the headline alone does not establish a sustained trend. Article: National Healthcare Properties Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average

A report said NHP crossed above its 200-day moving average, a potentially supportive technical signal, though the headline alone does not establish a sustained trend. Negative Sentiment: Huntington cut its EPS forecasts for FY2026 to $0.73 from $0.81, FY2027 to $0.89 from $0.99, and FY2028 to $1.06 from $1.19. The reductions suggest a weaker earnings outlook and may pressure the stock, despite the Strong-Buy rating. National Healthcare Properties analyst coverage

National Healthcare Properties Company Profile

National Healthcare Properties is a healthcare real estate company focused on owning and managing properties used to provide healthcare and senior-care services. Its business centers on leasing these facilities to healthcare operators. The company's property focus includes senior housing and other healthcare-related real estate. Through its portfolio, National Healthcare Properties provides facilities that support care providers and the communities they serve.

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