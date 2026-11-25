Janus Living, Inc. (NYSE:JAN - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Huntington increased their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Janus Living in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Huntington analyst R. Stevenson now expects that the REIT will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Huntington currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janus Living's current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Huntington also issued estimates for Janus Living's Q2 2028 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Janus Living from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Janus Living in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Living from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Janus Living from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Janus Living from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.41.

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Janus Living Stock Up 2.2%

JAN opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. Janus Living has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,653.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37.

Janus Living Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Janus Living's dividend payout ratio is currently -2,850.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Living

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Living during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Janus Living by 258.7% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,814 shares of the REIT's stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Living during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Janus Living during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in Janus Living during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Living Company Profile

Janus Living, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and investing in senior housing communities across the United States. Its portfolio includes independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing properties, with a concentration in major retirement markets. The company partners with third-party operators to manage its communities under structures permitted by the REIT Investment Diversification and Empowerment Act of 2007 (RIDEA). Janus Living is externally managed by a subsidiary of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

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