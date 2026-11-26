Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Interparfums in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interparfums' current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interparfums' Q2 2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.00 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $429.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.00 million. Interparfums had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.33%. Interparfums's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share.

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A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Interparfums from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Cowen downgraded Interparfums from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Interparfums from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Interparfums from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Interparfums from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $129.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IPAR

Interparfums Stock Performance

IPAR stock opened at $142.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Interparfums has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $143.29. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $121.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interparfums

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Interparfums by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Interparfums by 14.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 725 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Interparfums by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 525 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Interparfums by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Interparfums by 34.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interparfums

Interparfums, Inc. develops, markets and distributes prestige fragrances and related beauty products. Its offerings include perfumes, colognes and fragrance-related products created with fashion, luxury and lifestyle brands. Founded in 1982 by Jean Madar and Philippe Benacin, the company has built a portfolio through licensing agreements and brand ownership. Its fragrance brands have included Coach, Jimmy Choo, Montblanc and Lacoste; its portfolio can change as licensing agreements begin or end.

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