Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT - Free Report) - Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Ardent Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 15th. KeyCorp analyst M. Gillmor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Ardent Health's current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Ardent Health had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion.

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ARDT has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ardent Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Ardent Health from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ardent Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ardent Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.68.

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Ardent Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ARDT opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.13. Ardent Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59.

Institutional Trading of Ardent Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDT. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Ardent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ardent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardent Health

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 7,136,719 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $97,773,050.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 70,109,780 shares in the company, valued at $960,503,986. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Ardent Health

Ardent Health is a U.S. healthcare provider that operates hospitals and other care facilities. Its services include inpatient and outpatient care, emergency services, surgery, and specialty and primary care through affiliated clinics and medical groups. The company serves communities in several states, including New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Its regional health systems include Lovelace Health System, Hillcrest HealthCare System, and UT Health East Texas. Ardent Health was formerly known as Ardent Health Services and became a publicly traded company in 2023.

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