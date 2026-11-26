Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Maxim Group decreased their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Ituran Location and Control in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Maxim Group analyst A. Klee now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Ituran Location and Control's current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Maxim Group also issued estimates for Ituran Location and Control's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Ituran Location and Control from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Ituran Location and Control from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.67.

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Ituran Location and Control Stock Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $869.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.79. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $68.30. The company's 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $53.80.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $106.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $104.71 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 16.54%.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. Ituran Location and Control's payout ratio is 58.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recent Ituran Location and Control Headlines

These are some of the ITRN headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Operating margin expanded to 23.8%, extending a four-year trend of improvement. A Seeking Alpha contributor also viewed subscriber growth and cash returns as support for a bullish outlook. Seeking Alpha analysis

Operating margin expanded to 23.8%, extending a four-year trend of improvement. A Seeking Alpha contributor also viewed subscriber growth and cash returns as support for a bullish outlook. Positive Sentiment: The board approved a $0.50-per-share dividend, totaling about $10 million. The distribution represents an annualized $2.00 per share. Dividend announcement

The board approved a $0.50-per-share dividend, totaling about $10 million. The distribution represents an annualized $2.00 per share. Negative Sentiment: ITRN reported quarterly EPS of $0.91. One report put consensus at $0.92, indicating a one-cent miss, although Zacks described results as meeting its consensus estimate. Revenue of $106.57 million exceeded analyst estimates of $104.71 million. Zacks earnings coverage

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. provides location-based telematics services and products for drivers, vehicle owners, and businesses. Its offerings include stolen-vehicle recovery and tracking, fleet management, and connected-vehicle services that help customers monitor vehicles and manage their use. The company combines in-vehicle hardware with wireless communications and location technology to deliver tracking, alerts, and vehicle-related information. Ituran serves customers in Israel and several international markets, including countries in Latin America.

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