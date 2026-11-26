MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MKS in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $4.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.73. The consensus estimate for MKS's current full-year earnings is $14.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MKS's Q3 2027 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $5.17 EPS and Q3 2028 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. MKS had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm's revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS.

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Several other research analysts also recently commented on MKSI. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of MKS from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MKS from $390.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $360.00 price objective on MKS in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MKS from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of MKS from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $366.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MKS

MKS Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of MKS stock opened at $183.82 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $227.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MKS has a 12-month low of $146.90 and a 12-month high of $447.62. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.14.

MKS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. MKS's payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

MKS announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Share repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.29, for a total transaction of $2,202,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,486,905.04. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Renee Donlan sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.02, for a total value of $438,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,517.44. This trade represents a 21.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,716,228 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MKS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of MKS by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,628,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $697,397,000 after acquiring an additional 807,677 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MKS during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,673,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MKS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,866,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,303,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MKS by 1,742.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 442,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $117,362,000 after buying an additional 418,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company's stock.

MKS Company Profile

MKS Inc. develops technologies used to manufacture semiconductor devices and other advanced products. Its offerings include instruments, components, subsystems and systems that measure and control pressure, gas flow, gas composition, power and other process conditions. The company also provides laser and photonics technologies, motion-control solutions, and specialty chemicals and plating equipment. These products support semiconductor fabrication and packaging, electronics manufacturing, life sciences and a range of industrial applications.

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