Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV - Free Report) - Research analysts at Northland Securities boosted their FY2027 earnings estimates for Movado Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Northland Securities analyst O. Rickert now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Movado Group's current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Movado Group's Q4 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Movado Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $198.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MOV. BWS Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Movado Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Movado Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Movado Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOV

Movado Group Stock Down 6.7%

NYSE MOV opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $629.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Movado Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Movado Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,824,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter worth about $6,664,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter worth about $4,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 125.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,198 shares of the company's stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 120.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 124,643 shares of the company's stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 68,201 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about MOV:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q3 sales rose 6.5% to $198.3 million, ahead of estimates, while EPS of $0.56 topped the $0.55 consensus and increased from $0.42 a year earlier. Operating income climbed 46.2%, and gross margin expanded to 56.4% from 54.3%. Quarterly results

Fiscal Q3 sales rose 6.5% to $198.3 million, ahead of estimates, while EPS of $0.56 topped the $0.55 consensus and increased from $0.42 a year earlier. Operating income climbed 46.2%, and gross margin expanded to 56.4% from 54.3%. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, equivalent to $1.60 annually. Movado also agreed to sell a 95% interest in its EBEL brand for $66.5 million; with $207.2 million in cash and no debt at quarter-end, the sale could further support its balance sheet and dividend capacity. Dividend and EBEL sale details

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, equivalent to $1.60 annually. Movado also agreed to sell a 95% interest in its EBEL brand for $66.5 million; with $207.2 million in cash and no debt at quarter-end, the sale could further support its balance sheet and dividend capacity. Negative Sentiment: Management expects fourth-quarter sales to be approximately flat on a constant-currency basis, with about $5 million of early shipments in Q3 contributing to that comparison. A separate analysis also cautions that some recent profit improvement benefited from temporary tariff effects that may fade; it cites a Q4 gross-margin outlook of 55%–56%, below Q3’s 56.4%. Outlook and analyst perspective

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group designs, sources, markets and distributes watches and other accessories. Its portfolio includes its namesake Movado brand and other owned brands, as well as products made under licensing agreements with fashion and lifestyle brands. The company sells through wholesale partners, its own retail stores and e-commerce channels. The company traces its origins to 1881, when watchmaker Achille Ditesheim established a watchmaking business in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland. The Movado name was adopted in 1905; it means “always in motion” in Esperanto.

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