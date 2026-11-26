Everpure, Inc. (NYSE:P - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Northland Securities cut their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Everpure in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. Northland Securities analyst N. Chokshi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. Northland Securities currently has an "Outperform" rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Everpure's current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Everpure's Q4 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Everpure (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Everpure had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

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P has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush set a $155.00 price target on Everpure in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Everpure in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Everpure from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Everpure from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Everpure from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $148.40.

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Everpure Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of Everpure stock opened at $94.78 on Thursday. Everpure has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $157.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 110.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.43. The stock's fifty day moving average is $121.42 and its 200-day moving average is $96.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everpure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in P. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Everpure by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Everpure by 1.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Everpure by 49.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 362 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Everpure by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,877 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Everpure by 34.3% in the third quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 560 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everpure news, insider Ajay Singh sold 18,267 shares of Everpure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $2,835,769.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 270,095 shares in the company, valued at $41,929,547.80. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $773,956.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 125,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,073,674.80. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 745,371 shares of company stock worth $92,333,246 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Key Everpure News

Here's some of the latest news about P:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities maintained its “Outperform” rating and $167 price target. A separate report said Wall Street analysts collectively rate Everpure “Moderate Buy.” Everpure stock now rated Moderate Buy by Wall Street analysts

Northland Securities maintained its “Outperform” rating and $167 price target. A separate report said Wall Street analysts collectively rate Everpure “Moderate Buy.” Negative Sentiment: Northland cut its earnings estimates across several periods, including FY2027 EPS to $0.98 from $1.05 and FY2028 EPS to $1.78 from $2.29. It also reduced forecasts for each quarter of FY2028 and Q4 2027. The broad revisions may weigh on the stock by signaling lower expectations for future earnings growth, despite Northland’s retained bullish rating.

About Everpure

Everpure, formerly known as Pure Storage, provides data storage and management technology for businesses and other organizations. Its offerings are designed to support applications, databases, analytics, cloud environments and other data-intensive workloads. The company's portfolio includes FlashArray systems for block and file storage, FlashBlade systems for unstructured data and high-performance workloads, and Pure1 software for monitoring and managing storage environments. Everpure also offers subscription-based services, including its Evergreen storage model.

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