Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv's current full-year earnings is $8.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv's Q2 2027 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ovintiv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ovintiv from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $76.14.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on OVV

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE:OVV opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $73.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $936,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $79,475,000. Corient Private Wealth LP bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $9,481,000. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $4,738,000. Finally, Core Capital Management & Research inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $4,716,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Ovintiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.19%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in North America. Its operations include exploration, drilling and production, supported by infrastructure and marketing activities related to its energy products. The company's principal operating areas include the Permian Basin and Anadarko Basin in the United States, as well as the Montney formation in Canada. Its production serves energy markets through sales of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

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