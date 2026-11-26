Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BLTE - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Belite Bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.63. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Belite Bio's current full-year earnings is ($3.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Belite Bio's Q2 2027 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Belite Bio from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Belite Bio from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Belite Bio from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Belite Bio from $303.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belite Bio presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $225.27.

Get Belite Bio alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Belite Bio

Belite Bio Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ BLTE opened at $138.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -50.67 and a beta of -1.19. Belite Bio has a 52 week low of $120.00 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.00.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 5.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Belite Bio by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,257 shares of the company's stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Belite Bio by 11.4% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,773 shares of the company's stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Belite Bio by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,778 shares of the company's stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Belite Bio

In other news, CEO Yu-Hsin Lin sold 26,000 shares of Belite Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.56, for a total value of $5,110,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,785,539.04. The trade was a 27.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hendrik Scholl sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.99, for a total transaction of $331,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,875. The trade was a 13.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 170,330 shares of company stock worth $32,301,098 in the last ninety days. 13.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for retinal and metabolic diseases. The company focuses on conditions with limited treatment options, including inherited retinal disorders and age-related eye disease. Its lead drug candidate, tinlarebant, is an oral therapy designed to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A byproducts in the retina. Belite Bio is evaluating tinlarebant for Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy associated with dry age-related macular degeneration.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Belite Bio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Belite Bio wasn't on the list.

While Belite Bio currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report