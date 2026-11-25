Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Northland Securities lowered their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enphase Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. Northland Securities analyst G. Richard now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy's current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Enphase Energy's Q3 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.59 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Enphase Energy's revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

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A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum set a $38.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Enphase Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.85. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $73.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Burnham & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thurman Rodgers sold 774,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $18,052,874.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 527,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,303,212.24. This represents a 59.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,655,632 shares in the company, valued at $44,288,156. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,888,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc. develops and sells energy technology for solar-powered homes and businesses. Its products include microinverters, which convert the direct current generated by solar panels into alternating current for use in buildings or delivery to the grid, as well as battery storage systems, electric vehicle chargers and related energy management software. The company's integrated systems are designed to help customers monitor and manage solar generation, energy storage and electricity use.

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