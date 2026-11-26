Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a report issued on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources' current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources' FY2027 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Antero Resources from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a "hold" rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.79.

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Antero Resources Trading Up 4.2%

NYSE:AR opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.50. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $31.15 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Yvette Schultz sold 30,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $1,110,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 247,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,171,034.95. The trade was a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent energy company focused on acquiring, developing and producing natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil from unconventional reserves in the Appalachian Basin. Its operations are concentrated in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio. The company's products include natural gas and natural gas liquids such as ethane, propane, butane and natural gasoline. Antero also markets and transports its production to customers, including users in domestic and international energy markets.

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