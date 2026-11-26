LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Huntington dropped their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for LTC Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Huntington analyst R. Stevenson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Huntington has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LTC Properties' current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Huntington also issued estimates for LTC Properties' Q1 2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $5.69. The business had revenue of $114.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.30 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 127.38% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

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A number of other research firms also recently commented on LTC. Weiss Ratings upgraded LTC Properties from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on LTC Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LTC Properties from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of LTC Properties to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LTC Properties

LTC Properties Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $33.64 and a twelve month high of $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,113,610 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $90,610,000 after buying an additional 1,384,914 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 16.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the third quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 220.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,717 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. LTC Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.90%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on properties serving the senior housing and health care sectors. Its investments include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities. The company provides capital to property owners and operators through real estate investments, including property leases, mortgage loans and joint ventures. LTC generally partners with third-party operators that provide care and manage the facilities. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Westlake Village, California, LTC invests in properties across the United States.

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