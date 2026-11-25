Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics' Q2 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.12 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

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Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $173.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $139.50.

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Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 0.54. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $126.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $1,134,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $644,963.67. This trade represents a 63.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roberto Vieira sold 58,333 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $6,460,963.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,843.92. This represents a 93.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,795 shares of company stock worth $21,334,604. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,238,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 46.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 82,506 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 26,298 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 31.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,432 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 230.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company's stock.

Corcept Therapeutics News Summary

These are some of the CORT news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: H.C. Wainwright reaffirmed its Buy rating on Corcept, supporting a constructive analyst view. H.C. Wainwright rating report

H.C. Wainwright reaffirmed its Buy rating on Corcept, supporting a constructive analyst view. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept its rating at Hold. Its revisions were not uniformly positive: it lowered Q4 2027 EPS to $0.62 from $0.65 and Q3 2028 to $1.36 from $1.38. MarketBeat analyst estimates

Zacks Research kept its rating at Hold. Its revisions were not uniformly positive: it lowered Q4 2027 EPS to $0.62 from $0.65 and Q3 2028 to $1.36 from $1.38. Neutral Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha headline highlights Lifyorli as a potential second franchise while describing relacorilant’s FDA decision as a key, uncertain catalyst. Seeking Alpha article

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines that modulate the effects of cortisol, a hormone involved in the body's response to stress and in several disease processes. Founded in 1998, the company conducts research and develops treatments for conditions in which cortisol may play a role. Its marketed product, Korlym (mifepristone), is approved in the United States to control high blood sugar in adults with endogenous Cushing's syndrome who have type 2 diabetes or glucose intolerance and are not candidates for surgery or have not benefited from it.

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