Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:XRN - Free Report) - Analysts at Huntington lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Medical REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Huntington analyst R. Stevenson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.93. Huntington has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Medical REIT's current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Huntington also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

XRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Global Medical REIT from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Global Medical REIT from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.60.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XRN

Global Medical REIT Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE XRN opened at $27.40 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72. The company has a market cap of $362.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:XRN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $40.34 million for the quarter. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 36.80% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Global Medical REIT stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:XRN - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,412 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.15% of Global Medical REIT worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc. is a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust that acquires and owns purpose-built medical facilities. It leases these properties to healthcare providers, including physician groups and health systems, that use them to deliver patient care. The company's properties include medical office buildings, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Its leases are generally structured to provide long-term occupancy for tenants while supporting the company's rental-income business.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Global Medical REIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Global Medical REIT wasn't on the list.

While Global Medical REIT currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report