Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM - Free Report) - Analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $7.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.59. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera's current full-year earnings is $7.24 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera's FY2027 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion.

Get SQM alerts: Sign Up

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SQM. Citigroup raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business's 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average is $73.18. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $98.00.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.4350 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Sociedad Quimica y Minera's dividend payout ratio is 27.52%.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,337,746 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $86,780,000 after buying an additional 350,573 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 15.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 640,499 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $51,842,000 after acquiring an additional 83,738 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 602.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,484 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $40,671,000 after acquiring an additional 430,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 347,836 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $22,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, known as SQM, is a Chilean mining and chemical company that produces lithium and lithium derivatives, iodine, potassium nitrate, specialty plant nutrients and other industrial chemicals. Its products serve industries including energy storage, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and manufacturing. The company's operations are centered in northern Chile, including the Atacama Desert, where it extracts minerals and other resources from salt flats and mineral deposits. SQM sells its products to customers in Chile and international markets.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sociedad Quimica y Minera, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sociedad Quimica y Minera wasn't on the list.

While Sociedad Quimica y Minera currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report