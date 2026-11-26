Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Northland Securities increased their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Symbotic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Northland Securities analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Symbotic's current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Symbotic's Q2 2028 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $777.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $774.17 million. Symbotic had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

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Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Symbotic from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Symbotic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Symbotic from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Symbotic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $58.33.

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Symbotic Stock Performance

Symbotic stock opened at $38.02 on Thursday. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.05, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, CTO James Kuffner sold 19,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $734,246.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 248,580 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,699.20. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 9,194 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $357,003.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,217,658.96. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 63,046 shares of company stock worth $2,448,827 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Symbotic by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,752,780 shares of the company's stock worth $199,950,000 after purchasing an additional 885,248 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Symbotic by 29.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 513.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 43,198 shares during the last quarter.

Latest Symbotic News

Here's some of the latest news about SYM:

Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain optimistic: Needham raised its target to $65 and Oppenheimer increased its target to $87, both retaining positive ratings. Article: Symbotic Analysts Revise Their Forecasts Following Q4 Earnings

Some analysts remain optimistic: Needham raised its target to $65 and Oppenheimer increased its target to $87, both retaining positive ratings. Neutral Sentiment: CTO James Kuffner sold 3,627 shares, but the filing says the sale covered tax withholding tied to vested equity awards. He retained about 254,500 shares, making the transaction less indicative of a change in his outlook.

CTO James Kuffner sold 3,627 shares, but the filing says the sale covered tax withholding tied to vested equity awards. He retained about 254,500 shares, making the transaction less indicative of a change in his outlook. Negative Sentiment: Other analysts turned more cautious: KeyBanc cut its target to $58, Craig Hallum to $50, and Deutsche Bank to $37; Goldman Sachs lowered its target to $33 and maintained a sell rating. Article: Symbotic price target lowered at KeyBanc

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc. develops and deploys automated systems for warehouses and distribution centers. Its technology combines software, artificial intelligence and robotics to help customers move and manage goods through facilities. The company's systems include high-density storage, autonomous mobile robots and automated solutions for tasks such as retrieving, sorting and building pallets of products. Symbotic also provides software to coordinate these operations and integrate them with customers' supply-chain processes.

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