Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viper Energy in a research note issued on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy's current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.18 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

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Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a "sector outperform" rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Viper Energy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $56.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on VNOM

Viper Energy Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. Viper Energy has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $51.13. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the third quarter worth about $151,240,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,355,126 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $54,056,000 after buying an additional 109,502 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 989,318 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $46,488,000 after buying an additional 266,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,464,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Viper Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 795,347 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $37,373,000 after buying an additional 154,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company's stock.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Viper Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 145.99%.

Latest Viper Energy News

Investors following VNOM have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $2.68 from $2.37 and its FY2027 estimate to $2.45 from $2.22. It also increased forecasts for Q4 2026 and Q1–Q3 2027, suggesting improved expectations for earnings across multiple periods. Viper Energy analyst estimates

Zacks raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $2.68 from $2.37 and its FY2027 estimate to $2.45 from $2.22. It also increased forecasts for Q4 2026 and Q1–Q3 2027, suggesting improved expectations for earnings across multiple periods. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks maintained its Hold rating despite the upward revisions. Its FY2026 EPS estimate of $2.68 is also slightly below the cited analyst consensus of $2.74, which may temper the positive read-through. Viper Energy analyst rating and estimates

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc. owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Rather than serving primarily as a drilling operator, the company earns revenue from production on acreage where other companies conduct exploration and development. Its interests are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, including the Midland and Delaware sub-basins. Viper's business is tied to activity by the operators that develop the underlying properties.

Further Reading

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