NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR - Free Report) - Analysts at Huntington issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note issued on Monday, November 23rd. Huntington analyst M. Gaugler expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Huntington has an "Outperform" rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NewJersey Resources' current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Huntington also issued estimates for NewJersey Resources' Q2 2027 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut NewJersey Resources from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut NewJersey Resources from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded NewJersey Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James Financial set a $61.00 price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewJersey Resources currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.56.

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NewJersey Resources Price Performance

NYSE NJR opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NewJersey Resources has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $60.86.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $374.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $340.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. NewJersey Resources has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.400 EPS.

NewJersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. NewJersey Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources in the third quarter worth $35,000. Essential Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 67.3% in the second quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 686 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 72.9% in the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 885 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latest NewJersey Resources News

Investors following NJR have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Huntington maintained an Outperform rating and a $68 price target. Its forecasts call for $3.25 per share in FY2027 and $3.78 in FY2028, pointing to expected earnings growth in 2028. MarketBeat NJR coverage

About NewJersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company headquartered in Wall, New Jersey. Through its subsidiaries, it distributes natural gas, provides energy-related services, and develops and operates clean energy and infrastructure assets. Its utility subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas, delivers natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in New Jersey. The company also provides natural gas supply and energy management services, operates natural gas storage and transportation assets, and offers home services such as heating, cooling, plumbing, and appliance repair.

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