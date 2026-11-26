Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.90 per share for the year. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide's current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide's Q4 2027 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.44 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $97.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $112.09.

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Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $106.67 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $131.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 474,037 shares of the company's stock worth $30,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,007 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 200,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,576,000 after buying an additional 38,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $17,975,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 163,286 shares of the company's stock worth $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 68,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $16,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company's stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is currently -43.07%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a global vacation ownership and leisure company. It develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests, and operates and manages resorts and related vacation programs. Its portfolio includes Marriott Vacation Club, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Vacation Club and other vacation ownership brands. The company also offers vacation exchange, rental and membership services, including through Interval International. Its resorts and programs serve travelers in destinations across the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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