Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2028 EPS estimates for Revvity in a report released on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revvity's current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Revvity's Q3 2028 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RVTY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Revvity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Revvity presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $136.71.

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Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE:RVTY opened at $150.99 on Thursday. Revvity has a 1 year low of $81.22 and a 1 year high of $171.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Revvity had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Revvity's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revvity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the 2nd quarter worth $961,017,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity during the second quarter worth about $852,070,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,129,133,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,890,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 10,653.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,575 shares of the company's stock worth $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 857,526 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 1,631 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total value of $235,728.43. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,297.93. This represents a 9.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 7,330 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total value of $1,032,650.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,738.80. The trade was a 52.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,045 shares of company stock worth $1,281,439. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Revvity's payout ratio is 12.39%.

Key Revvity News

Here's some of the latest news about RVTY:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted its FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028 EPS forecasts, including raising FY2028 to $6.64 from $6.51. It also increased estimates for several upcoming quarters, pointing to better analyst expectations for earnings. Revvity analyst estimates

Zacks Research lifted its FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028 EPS forecasts, including raising FY2028 to $6.64 from $6.51. It also increased estimates for several upcoming quarters, pointing to better analyst expectations for earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the estimate increases, Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating, signaling that it does not see a clear basis for a more bullish recommendation at this time. Revvity analyst information

Despite the estimate increases, Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating, signaling that it does not see a clear basis for a more bullish recommendation at this time. Negative Sentiment: Not all revisions were positive: Zacks trimmed its Q4 2026 EPS estimate slightly, from $1.65 to $1.64. The small reduction is a limited counterpoint to the broader upward revisions. Revvity analyst estimates

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc. develops and supplies products and services for life sciences research and clinical diagnostics. Its offerings include instruments, reagents, software and related services used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and government research institutions, hospitals and clinical laboratories. The company's work spans areas such as drug discovery and development, genetic testing, newborn screening and other diagnostic applications. Its technologies help researchers and healthcare providers analyze biological samples and generate information used in research and patient care.

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