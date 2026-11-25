Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Essential Utilities in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Essential Utilities' current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essential Utilities' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q3 2028 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

WTRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.75.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE WTRG opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $508.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $450.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Essential Utilities's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.3606 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities's dividend payout ratio is 72.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,954,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the company's stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,626 shares of the company's stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Top Essential Utilities Stories

Investors following WTRG have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $2.12 from $2.11 and its FY2027 forecast to $2.43 from $2.41. It also lifted estimates for Q1–Q3 2027 and Q1 2028, signaling modestly better expectations across several periods. Essential Utilities analyst updates

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $2.12 from $2.11 and its FY2027 forecast to $2.43 from $2.41. It also lifted estimates for Q1–Q3 2027 and Q1 2028, signaling modestly better expectations across several periods. Negative Sentiment: The firm lowered estimates for Q4 2026, Q4 2027 and Q3 2028, including reducing Q4 2027 EPS to $0.54 from $0.57. These trims temper the positive revisions. Essential Utilities analyst updates

The firm lowered estimates for Q4 2026, Q4 2027 and Q3 2028, including reducing Q4 2027 EPS to $0.54 from $0.57. These trims temper the positive revisions. Negative Sentiment: A report cited an average analyst price target of $44.75, below the $45.44 opening price in the supplied performance data, suggesting analysts see limited near-term upside at that level. Essential Utilities average target price report

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc. is a regulated utility company that provides water and wastewater services through its Aqua operations and natural gas distribution through Peoples Natural Gas. Its services include treating and delivering drinking water, collecting and treating wastewater, and supplying natural gas to homes and businesses. The company traces its water utility roots to the Springfield Water Company, founded in Pennsylvania in 1886. It adopted the Essential Utilities name in 2020, following its acquisition of Peoples Natural Gas and the expansion of its business beyond water and wastewater services.

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