Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Revvity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.40. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revvity's current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Revvity's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Revvity had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Revvity in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Revvity from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Revvity in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $136.71.

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Revvity Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $153.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Revvity has a 1 year low of $81.22 and a 1 year high of $171.74. The firm's 50-day moving average is $153.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revvity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth $1,129,133,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Revvity by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company's stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Revvity by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 1,631 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total value of $235,728.43. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,136,297.93. The trade was a 9.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tajinder Vohra sold 7,330 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total transaction of $1,032,650.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $934,738.80. This trade represents a 52.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,439. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Revvity's payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

Top Revvity Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about RVTY:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $5.49 from $5.40 and its FY2027 estimate to $6.09 from $5.93. It also increased estimates for several 2027 quarters, signaling improved expectations for earnings growth.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $5.49 from $5.40 and its FY2027 estimate to $6.09 from $5.93. It also increased estimates for several 2027 quarters, signaling improved expectations for earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks maintained a “Hold” rating. Its Q4 2026 EPS estimate edged down to $1.64 from $1.65, partly offsetting the upward revisions elsewhere.

Zacks maintained a “Hold” rating. Its Q4 2026 EPS estimate edged down to $1.64 from $1.65, partly offsetting the upward revisions elsewhere. Neutral Sentiment: A Q3 2026 investor letter cited Revvity’s expanded margins and growth in diagnostics sales as factors behind the company’s momentum. Article: Revvity Expanded Margins and Grew Diagnostics Sales

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. develops and supplies products and services for life sciences research and clinical diagnostics. Its offerings include instruments, reagents, software and related services used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and government research institutions, hospitals and clinical laboratories. The company's work spans areas such as drug discovery and development, genetic testing, newborn screening and other diagnostic applications. Its technologies help researchers and healthcare providers analyze biological samples and generate information used in research and patient care.

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