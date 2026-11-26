Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.56. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel's current full-year earnings is $6.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel's Q2 2028 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $13.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Allegiant Travel from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $125.15.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

ALGT opened at $91.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.62. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $123.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $961.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.44 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 1.65%. Allegiant Travel's revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.09) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Gregory Anderson sold 2,640 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $245,308.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 118,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,983,980.28. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $930,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,488,640. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,591,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,721,192 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $130,449,000 after acquiring an additional 286,772 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth about $175,636,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 26.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,107 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,236,000 after purchasing an additional 100,193 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 442,096 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $33,506,000 after buying an additional 219,037 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company is a leisure-focused travel company best known for operating Allegiant Air, a low-cost airline. The airline offers scheduled, nonstop flights connecting smaller and midsize U.S. cities with popular vacation destinations, along with optional services such as seat selection and baggage allowances. Allegiant's route network is concentrated in the United States, with service tailored to leisure travelers and demand that can vary by season. The company also offers travel-related products, including hotel and rental-car bookings, to complement its flights.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Allegiant Travel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allegiant Travel wasn't on the list.

While Allegiant Travel currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report