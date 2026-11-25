Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Transocean in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the offshore drilling services provider will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Transocean's current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Transocean from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Transocean from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Transocean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.61.

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Transocean Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE RIG opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.44. Transocean has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $7.66. The firm's fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth $2,515,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 21.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 126,955 shares of the offshore drilling services provider's stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth about $2,752,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter valued at about $162,942,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. is an offshore contract drilling company that provides drilling services to oil and gas companies around the world. Its work focuses on offshore exploration and development, particularly in deepwater and harsh-environment locations. The company owns and operates a fleet of offshore drilling rigs, including drillships and semisubmersible rigs. It contracts these rigs to customers and provides the crews and related services needed to conduct offshore drilling operations. Transocean serves customers across multiple offshore regions worldwide.

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