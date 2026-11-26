Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics' Q1 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $139.50.

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Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3%

CORT stock opened at $65.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.45. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $126.38.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.12 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 13,159 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,082,327.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at $817,400.50. This trade represents a 56.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roberto Vieira sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $674,056.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $319,191.94. The trade was a 67.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 201,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,334,604 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,238,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 46.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 82,506 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 26,298 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 31.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,432 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 230.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Latest Corcept Therapeutics News

These are some of the CORT news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: H.C. Wainwright reaffirmed its Buy rating, adding support from an analyst who remains bullish on the shares. H.C. Wainwright rating

H.C. Wainwright reaffirmed its Buy rating, adding support from an analyst who remains bullish on the shares. Neutral Sentiment: A report highlights Lifyorli as a potential second franchise while pointing to an upcoming FDA decision on relacorilant. The opportunity could be meaningful, but the regulatory outcome is a key uncertainty. Lifyorli and relacorilant analysis

A report highlights Lifyorli as a potential second franchise while pointing to an upcoming FDA decision on relacorilant. The opportunity could be meaningful, but the regulatory outcome is a key uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed its estimates for Q3 2028 EPS to $1.36 from $1.38 and Q4 2027 EPS to $0.62 from $0.65. The cuts are limited and partly offset by upward revisions elsewhere; Zacks maintains a Hold rating.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines that modulate the effects of cortisol, a hormone involved in the body's response to stress and in several disease processes. Founded in 1998, the company conducts research and develops treatments for conditions in which cortisol may play a role. Its marketed product, Korlym (mifepristone), is approved in the United States to control high blood sugar in adults with endogenous Cushing's syndrome who have type 2 diabetes or glucose intolerance and are not candidates for surgery or have not benefited from it.

Further Reading

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