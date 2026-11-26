Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macerich in a report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Macerich's current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macerich's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Griffin Securities set a $26.00 target price on Macerich in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Evercore assumed coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.19.

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Macerich Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $24.36 on Thursday. Macerich has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company's 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Macerich had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $260.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Macerich's dividend payout ratio is -183.78%.

Insider Transactions at Macerich

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher Zecchini sold 2,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $63,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,718.16. This trade represents a 76.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,378,836,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 23.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,380 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $143,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,307 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the second quarter worth about $138,928,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,944,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,433,927 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $121,503,000 after purchasing an additional 759,124 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macerich

The Macerich Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates, leases and redevelops shopping centers in major U.S. markets. Its properties are primarily regional malls and other retail destinations, with a significant presence in the western United States. Macerich's business includes managing its properties and attracting a mix of retailers, restaurants, entertainment venues and service providers. The company also invests in property upgrades and redevelopment to adapt its centers to changing customer and tenant needs.

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