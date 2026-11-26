Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Nabors Industries in a report released on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries' current full-year earnings is ($4.07) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries' Q1 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $872.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $859.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.85 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Susquehanna reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nabors Industries from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Stock Up 3.7%

NYSE NBR opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $112.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.16.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1,518.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 414,599 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $34,830,000 after buying an additional 388,976 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,833 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $38,545,000 after purchasing an additional 132,747 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nabors Industries by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,922 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $13,074,000 after buying an additional 99,852 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,007 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $28,202,000 after buying an additional 95,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 13.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,536 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $56,835,000 after purchasing an additional 87,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nabors Industries

In other Nabors Industries news, Director David Tudor sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $295,360.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,867.20. This represents a 37.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.32% of the company's stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries is an international drilling contractor that provides services and technology to the oil and natural gas industry. Its operations include land-based drilling rigs and offshore platform rigs, which it supplies to exploration and production companies. The company also offers services and technologies used to plan and carry out drilling operations. These include directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling systems, wellbore placement services, and software and automation tools designed to support drilling performance.

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