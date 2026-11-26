The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG - Free Report) - Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report released on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $4.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.38. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro's current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro's FY2027 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.80.

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Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of SMG opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.90. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $75.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.21) by $0.05. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 77.42%. The business had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.63) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro's revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Scotts Miracle-Gro's payout ratio is presently 157.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director David C. Evans sold 2,655 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $176,345.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,400.10. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $239,719.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,156.30. This trade represents a 12.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,475 shares of company stock valued at $615,745. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Management LLC now owns 31,973 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,849 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,765 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,451 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company's stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company develops, manufactures and markets branded products for lawn care and gardening. Its offerings include grass seed, lawn fertilizers and weed-control products, soils, plant foods and other products for growing and maintaining lawns, gardens and landscapes. Its consumer brands include Scotts, Miracle-Gro and Ortho. The company also has a Hawthorne business that supplies equipment and products for indoor and hydroponic gardening. Scotts Miracle-Gro's products are sold primarily in North America, with additional operations and sales in international markets.

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