MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a research report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.21. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MGIC Investment's current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MGIC Investment's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2028 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTG

MGIC Investment Trading Up 1.5%

MGIC Investment stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 58.12%. The business had revenue of $299.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. MGIC Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.12%.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, COO Salvatore Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $781,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 440,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,491,183.06. The trade was a 6.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy Mattke sold 137,114 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $3,596,500.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 843,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,132,296.94. The trade was a 13.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,200. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGIC Investment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,092 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,917 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,373 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation is a mortgage insurance company whose principal subsidiary, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC), provides private mortgage insurance to lenders. Its coverage helps protect lenders from losses if borrowers default on their mortgages and can help qualified borrowers purchase homes with smaller down payments. Founded in 1957 by Max H. Karl, MGIC is widely recognized as a pioneer in the private mortgage insurance industry. The company serves mortgage lenders and borrowers across the United States.

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