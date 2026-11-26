Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources' current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources' Q3 2027 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.97 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company's revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.07.

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Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.88. Matador Resources has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,899,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,929,488 shares of the energy company's stock worth $202,683,000 after buying an additional 1,174,036 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 27.5% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Glenn W. Stetson purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.80 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 96,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,915,865.20. This trade represents a 1.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Foran bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.83 per share, with a total value of $143,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 22,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,269.76. This trade represents a 15.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,071,283. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Matador Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $0.3750. Matador Resources's payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

Matador Resources News Summary

Investors following MTDR have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Joseph Foran bought 3,000 shares for about $143,490, increasing his direct stake by 15.57%. Insider buying may indicate confidence in the company. Matador Resources insider purchase

CEO Joseph Foran bought 3,000 shares for about $143,490, increasing his direct stake by 15.57%. Insider buying may indicate confidence in the company. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles focus on Matador’s heavy drilling and federal lease spending, as well as midstream funding. Their headlines point to possible cash-flow implications and a potential valuation opportunity, but the available information does not establish the financial impact. Article on federal lease spending and cash flow Article on midstream funding

Recent articles focus on Matador’s heavy drilling and federal lease spending, as well as midstream funding. Their headlines point to possible cash-flow implications and a potential valuation opportunity, but the available information does not establish the financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered several forward earnings estimates, including FY2027 EPS to $8.97 from $9.30 and FY2028 EPS to $7.33 from $7.86. It also cut its Q3 2028 forecast to $1.83 from $2.14. These revisions suggest weaker expectations from the firm and could weigh on sentiment. Shares are also below their 50- and 200-day moving averages. Matador Resources estimates and stock information

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas. Its operations are focused primarily on the Delaware Basin in southeastern New Mexico and West Texas. Alongside its exploration and production business, Matador provides midstream services through its subsidiary San Mateo Midstream. These activities include gathering and processing natural gas and handling produced water, supporting the company's operations and serving other producers in the region.

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