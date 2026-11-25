Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2027 earnings per share estimates for Consolidated Water in a report released on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water's current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water's FY2027 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CWCO. Wall Street Zen lowered Consolidated Water from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

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Consolidated Water Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $39.12.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Consolidated Water's dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 1,000 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $28,930.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $58,959.34. The trade was a 32.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,435 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 311,200 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,460 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 5.3% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 8,735 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Consolidated Water News

These are some of the CWCO news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, unchanged from the prior payout. That equals $0.56 annualized, or a reported 2.3% yield; the dividend is payable Jan. 29 to shareholders of record Jan. 4. Company dividend announcement

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, unchanged from the prior payout. That equals $0.56 annualized, or a reported 2.3% yield; the dividend is payable Jan. 29 to shareholders of record Jan. 4. Neutral Sentiment: A report listed short interest at zero shares and a 0.0-day days-to-cover ratio. As reported, this offers no clear indication of meaningful short positioning. MarketBeat CWCO information

A report listed short interest at zero shares and a 0.0-day days-to-cover ratio. As reported, this offers no clear indication of meaningful short positioning. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut its EPS forecasts across several quarters and lowered its FY2026 estimate to $0.85 from $0.98, below the cited $0.87 consensus. The firm maintained a “Strong Sell” rating. The reductions suggest weaker expected earnings and may weigh on investor sentiment. MarketBeat CWCO information

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates water treatment and desalination facilities, with a focus on seawater reverse osmosis. The company produces and supplies potable water to public utilities and other customers, and provides engineering, procurement, construction and operating services for water projects. Founded in 1970, the company has a longstanding presence in the Caribbean. Its water operations include the Cayman Islands and the Bahamas, and it has also served customers in the British Virgin Islands.

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