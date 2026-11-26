IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report) - Zacks Research cut their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics' current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics' Q2 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.33.

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IPG Photonics Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $60.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.71. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $155.82.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $283.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In related news, Director Eugene A. Scherbakov sold 3,048 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $259,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,852,318.60. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 18,091 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,359,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,652,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $499,845,706.88. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,194,276. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at $334,429,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 50.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,055,687 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $160,919,000 after buying an additional 693,572 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,113,000. American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth approximately $23,216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,413 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $47,783,000 after acquiring an additional 178,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about IPG Photonics

Here are a few of the latest headlines about IPGP:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $1.89 from $1.80 and its Q3 2027 estimate to $0.61 from $0.60. Analyst estimate revisions

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $1.89 from $1.80 and its Q3 2027 estimate to $0.61 from $0.60. Neutral Sentiment: A short-interest report listed 0 shares sold short and a 0.0-day days-to-cover ratio, offering no clear evidence of meaningful short-selling pressure. Short-interest report

A short-interest report listed 0 shares sold short and a 0.0-day days-to-cover ratio, offering no clear evidence of meaningful short-selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut its FY2027 EPS forecast to $2.11 from $2.21 and lowered estimates for Q1–Q3 2028, including Q2 to $0.81 from $0.90 and Q3 to $0.88 from $0.94. These revisions point to softer expected earnings in later periods and may pressure the shares. Analyst estimate revisions

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics develops and manufactures fiber lasers, diode lasers, and optical amplifiers. Its products are used in materials processing applications such as cutting, welding, marking, and engraving, as well as in medical, communications, and other advanced applications. Founded in 1990 by physicist Valentin Gapontsev, the company helped establish fiber lasers as an alternative to other industrial laser technologies. IPG Photonics is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts, and serves customers around the world through its international operations and sales network.

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