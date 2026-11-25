IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IPG Photonics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics' current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics' Q3 2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2028 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $283.31 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business's revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Get IPG Photonics alerts: Sign Up

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Stock Down 6.8%

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.96. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $155.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 42.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 83.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 206.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eugene A. Scherbakov sold 3,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $259,994.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,852,318.60. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 15,361 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total value of $1,315,516.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,390,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $547,293,381.92. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,458 shares of company stock worth $5,194,276. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company's stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics develops and manufactures fiber lasers, diode lasers, and optical amplifiers. Its products are used in materials processing applications such as cutting, welding, marking, and engraving, as well as in medical, communications, and other advanced applications. Founded in 1990 by physicist Valentin Gapontsev, the company helped establish fiber lasers as an alternative to other industrial laser technologies. IPG Photonics is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts, and serves customers around the world through its international operations and sales network.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IPG Photonics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IPG Photonics wasn't on the list.

While IPG Photonics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report