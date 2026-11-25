Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for Newell Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands' current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Newell Brands from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.62.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWL

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 222.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,500,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,561 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 21.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,918 shares of the company's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $8,927,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $1,460,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Newell Brands's payout ratio is -36.36%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc. is a global consumer goods company that develops and sells products for homes, workplaces and outdoor activities. Its portfolio includes household and food-storage products, writing instruments, baby gear, outdoor equipment, appliances, and home-fragrance products. Its brands include Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Graco, Coleman, Yankee Candle, Mr. Coffee and Crock-Pot. The company serves consumers and businesses through retailers, e-commerce platforms and other distribution channels in markets around the world.

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