Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $11.41 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.17. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International's current full-year earnings is $11.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International's Q4 2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $12.74 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $14.34 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRL. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $322.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $388.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $264.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore set a $330.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.67.

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Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $332.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $146.20 and a 12 month high of $379.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $982.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,306 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,621,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,360,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,805,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon Parisotto sold 2,156 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total transaction of $742,547.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,655,578.87. This trade represents a 30.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Birgit Girshick sold 7,975 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total transaction of $2,710,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,651.50. This represents a 19.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 35,154 shares of company stock worth $12,170,530 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International is a contract research organization that supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as academic and government researchers, in developing medicines and advancing scientific research. Its services span the drug development process, from early discovery and preclinical research to manufacturing support. The company's offerings include research models and related services, drug discovery and safety assessment, and manufacturing solutions. These may include laboratory animal models, laboratory testing, bioanalysis, and support for the production of products used in the development of pharmaceuticals and biologics.

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