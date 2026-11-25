Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Henry Schein in a report released on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein's current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein's Q1 2027 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners set a $92.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Henry Schein from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.86.

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Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $87.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Henry Schein has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $92.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Buckland Partners Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $1,036,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 16.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,992 shares of the company's stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $1,167,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 15.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 108,653 shares of the company's stock worth $8,008,000 after buying an additional 14,756 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein News Summary

Investors following HSIC have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to $5.96 from $5.82 and its FY2028 estimate to $6.49 from $6.32. It also increased several quarterly forecasts, including Q3 2028 to $1.69 from $1.65. These upgrades suggest improved expectations for future earnings, though they are one research firm’s estimates, not company guidance. Henry Schein analyst estimates

Zacks Research raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to $5.96 from $5.82 and its FY2028 estimate to $6.49 from $6.32. It also increased several quarterly forecasts, including Q3 2028 to $1.69 from $1.65. These upgrades suggest improved expectations for future earnings, though they are one research firm’s estimates, not company guidance. Neutral Sentiment: The same report lowered its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $1.38 from $1.40, a limited offset to the broader upward revisions. A separate report listed short interest at zero shares, which offers no clear directional signal. Henry Schein short interest and estimates

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc. is a global distributor of health care products and services, serving dental and medical practitioners, veterinary professionals, and other health care organizations. The company traces its roots to a pharmacy founded by Henry and Esther Schein in Queens, New York, in 1932. Its offerings include medical and dental supplies, equipment, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and diagnostic products. Henry Schein also provides practice-management software, technology solutions, and business services designed to help health care professionals manage their operations.

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