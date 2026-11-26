Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health's current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health's Q3 2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2029 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $386.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.42 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 6.66%.

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A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PAHC. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAHC

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.42. The business's 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Kilter Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kilter Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,175 shares of the company's stock worth $15,803,000 after purchasing an additional 29,541 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 13.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Phibro Animal Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops and markets products for animal health and nutrition. Its portfolio includes vaccines, medicated feed additives, and nutritional specialty products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock and other animals. The company also supplies trace minerals and related products used in animal nutrition and other applications. Its products serve markets including poultry, cattle, swine, and aquaculture, and are sold to customers in the United States and internationally.

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