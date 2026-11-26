Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2028 earnings estimates for Westlake in a report released on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Westlake's current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westlake's Q3 2028 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

WLK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Westlake from $89.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Westlake from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Westlake from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $80.07.

Get Westlake alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on Westlake

Westlake Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of WLK opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Westlake has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $124.23.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Westlake had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Westlake's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 172.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $24,051,000 after buying an additional 244,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Westlake by 18.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $32,271,000 after acquiring an additional 80,335 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in Westlake during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,042,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Westlake by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.5330 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Westlake's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.38%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation is a global manufacturer of materials and products used in construction, packaging, consumer goods, and other industries. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company serves customers through operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Westlake's Performance and Essential Materials business produces petrochemicals and materials such as polyethylene, styrene, chlor-alkali products, and PVC resins. These materials are used in applications ranging from packaging and household products to water treatment and construction.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Westlake, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Westlake wasn't on the list.

While Westlake currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report