Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the technology company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates' current full-year earnings is $7.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates' Q4 2027 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JKHY. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.24.

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Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $182.08 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $160.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $121.04 and a 12 month high of $193.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.21. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $682.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $685.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,918.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,308,353 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $180,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,526 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 13,343.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,078,398 shares of the technology company's stock worth $170,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,025 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $118,842,000 after buying an additional 86,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,669,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 626,837 shares of the technology company's stock worth $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 279,466 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Renee Swearingen sold 903 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $159,695.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,735. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

More Jack Henry & Associates News

These are some of the JKHY news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several longer-term EPS forecasts, including FY2027 to $7.48 from $7.33, FY2028 to $7.86 from $7.10, and FY2029 to $8.47 from $8.02. It also increased estimates for multiple 2028–2029 quarters, indicating improved expectations for future earnings. MarketBeat coverage

Zacks Research raised several longer-term EPS forecasts, including FY2027 to $7.48 from $7.33, FY2028 to $7.86 from $7.10, and FY2029 to $8.47 from $8.02. It also increased estimates for multiple 2028–2029 quarters, indicating improved expectations for future earnings. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share, equivalent to $2.44 annually and a reported yield of 1.4%. The payout may appeal to income-focused investors. MarketBeat coverage

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share, equivalent to $2.44 annually and a reported yield of 1.4%. The payout may appeal to income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: A report described a large increase in short interest but listed short interest as zero shares and a zero-day cover ratio, making the data internally inconsistent and difficult to interpret as a trading signal. MarketBeat coverage

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is a financial technology company that provides software and services to banks and credit unions. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company focuses on helping financial institutions manage operations and serve customers. Its offerings include core banking systems, digital banking platforms, payment processing, lending solutions, and tools for managing fraud, risk, and information security. Jack Henry also provides data, hosting, and related technology services.

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