Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Red Rock Resorts' current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts' Q4 2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RRR. Weiss Ratings lowered Red Rock Resorts from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Texas Capital raised Red Rock Resorts to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 target price on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.01. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $45.67 and a one year high of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $488.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $478.13 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 4,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Nykredit A S purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Red Rock Resorts's payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is a gaming, entertainment and hospitality company focused on the Las Vegas market. Through its subsidiary Station Casinos LLC, it owns and operates casino resorts and other gaming and entertainment properties, primarily serving residents of the Las Vegas area. Its properties include casino gaming, restaurants, bars, hotels and entertainment venues. The company's portfolio includes resorts such as Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino, and Durango Casino & Resort, along with several Station-branded properties.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Red Rock Resorts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Red Rock Resorts wasn't on the list.

While Red Rock Resorts currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report